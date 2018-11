Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China, Nov. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Spain's Secretary of State for Trade Monday welcomed the Chinese President's stand on globalization and open market economy during his inauguration speech at the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Xiana Mendez, who is leading the Spanish delegation, told EFE that Xi Jinping had promised improved access to Chinese markets by lowering tariffs.