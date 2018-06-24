Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero said Sunday in La Paz that the current government of his country will expand relations with Latin American and in particular with Bolivia, because that relationship is part of its identity.
After meeting at Government Palace in La Paz with Bolivian President Evo Morales, the former Spanish prime minister told the media that his country's current head of state, Pedro Sanchez, "will expand and intensify cooperation and support" for the countries of Latin America.