Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero speaks during a conference at the Foreign Ministry in La Paz on June 23, 2018, on a trip where he promised that the current government of his country intends expand relations with Latin American and in particular with Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Gabriel Romano

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero speaks at a press conference this Sunday, June 24, 2018, promising that the current government of his country intends expand relations with Latin American and in particular with Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Courtesy ABI

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (l.) speaks with Bolivian President Evo Morales (r.) this Sunday, June 24, 2018, promising that the current government of his country intends expand relations with Latin American and in particular with Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Courtesy ABI

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero said Sunday in La Paz that the current government of his country will expand relations with Latin American and in particular with Bolivia, because that relationship is part of its identity.

After meeting at Government Palace in La Paz with Bolivian President Evo Morales, the former Spanish prime minister told the media that his country's current head of state, Pedro Sanchez, "will expand and intensify cooperation and support" for the countries of Latin America.