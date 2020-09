Health minister Salvador Illa during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, 24 September 2020. EFE/J.J. Guillén

Police at a control point in Madrid, Spain on 21 September 2020. EFE/Víctor Lerena

Madrid has challenging weeks ahead and must act with determination to control Spain's worst Covid-19 outbreak, the health minister warned Thursday.

Salvador Illa’s remarks came as the country crept above 700,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.EFE-EPA