Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell speaks during the economic forum 'Latin America, Spain and the United States in the Global Economy', organized by the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce and Spanish newspaper El Pais, in New York, United States, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Rajmil

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell denied here Friday that US President Donald Trump urged him to build a wall in the Sahara to slow down immigration, saying that they only had a "conversation" about different ways to address the issue.

Questioned by journalists before his speech at a forum in New York on the theme Latin America, the United States and Spain in the Global Economy, Borrell asked for "things not to be taken out of proportion," adding that Trump "never made that proposal."