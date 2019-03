An undated handout photo made available on Mar. 7, 2019 by the British London Metropolitan Police showing Spanish national David Martinez aged 26. EPA-EFE/LONDON METROPOLITAN POLICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The British government will hold a summit to tackle a surge in knife crime after a Spanish national was named as one of the latest victims on Thursday.

David Martinez, 26, has been identified by police as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the United Kingdom's capital city.