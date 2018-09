Spanish national from Barcelona, Artur Segarra Princep (C) talks to prison personnel as he arrives to the Criminal Court of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand, May 04, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Lawyers of Artur Segarra, who was sentenced to death in Thailand for murdering and mutilating the body of a fellow Spaniard in January 2016, has challenged his sentence in the Supreme Court, according to justice ministry records published Thursday.

Segarra's legal team filed the appeal on Tuesday, although the court is yet to set a date for the hearing, the records said.