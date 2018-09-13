A Spanish actor who was arrested for having failed to appear before a court twice to testify in a lawsuit brought against him by a group of Christian lawyers who accuse him of offending their religious sensibilities on Thursday refused to talk to a judge and instead called for civil disobedience to bring attention to what he said was an outdated law that smacked of a third-world country.

Guillermo "Willy" Toledo, who has publicly espoused left-wing causes, said upon his release from custody without bail that he had committed no crime, adding that he did not know what would happen next.