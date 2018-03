Spanish actor and film director Marta Belaustegui (L), and the curator of China Women's Film Festival, Li Dan (R), pose for a photograph in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Spanish actor Marta Belaustegui urged the Asian film industry on Wednesday to be more sensitive to gender issues, while attending the screening of her movie "Julia's decision" at the China Women's Film festival in Hong Kong.

The actor-filmmaker was a guest-of-honor at the film festival, which is the only festival in the country that focuses on films on women's empowerment and LGBT rights.