A judge in Madrid on Wednesday formally indicted a Spanish actor as a result of a lawsuit brought against him by a group of Christian lawyers who accused him of offending their religious sensibilities in a Facebook post in which he used a phrase implying he defecated on God and the Virgin Mary.

Guillermo "Willy" Toledo, who has publicly espoused left-wing causes, had been sued by the Spanish Association of Christian Lawyers (AEAC) after posting lively expressions on his Facebook page disparaging the Christian deity and the female semi-deity revered by Catholics.