Spain's new ambassador to Kazakhstan, David Carriedo (L), presents his credentials to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (C) at a ceremony in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

Spain's new ambassador to Kazakhstan, David Carriedo (L), Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (C) and Carriedo's spouse, Janna Bugaeva (R), in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

The new Spanish Ambassador to Kazakhstan, David Carriedo, delivered his letter of credence to Kazakhstan's president on Monday with a pledge to open a Cervantes Institute in Astana to promote Spanish language and culture in Central Asia.

"I will do everything in my power to open a Cervantes Institute in Kazakhstan as soon as possible," Carriedo said after presenting his diplomatic credentials to Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev.