Spanish astronaut and aerospace engineering professor Pedro Duque has been tapped to lead Spain's science ministry in the new Socialist cabinet shaping up after a no-confidence vote in parliament recently unseated the previous conservative Popular Party government.

A veteran of two space missions _ a mission on the Discovery space shuttle in 1998 and a 10-day visit to the International Space Station in 2003 _ Duque, 55, is an accomplished scientist who finished his aeronautical engineering degree at Madrid's Polytechnic University (UPM) with the highest-possible grade average.