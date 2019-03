Renowned Spanish writer Rosa Regàs is forthright and committed to her political ideas, and is particularly firm about equal rights between genders as Spain gears up for general elections.

Regàs, who was born in Barcelona in 1933 and has had a notable literary career that has included being director general of Spain’s National Library, one of the best-regarded in the world, from 2004–2007, is stark in her warning about the fragility of women’s rights in her country.