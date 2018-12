Spanish Red Cross members seen helping immigrants that arrived at Cartagena port in Murcia, southeastern Spain, Dec 5, 2018. Some 120 immigrants were rescued by Spain's Maritime Service and the Civil Guard while traveling on small boats trying to reach the Spanish coast. EPA-EFE/ Marcial Guillen

Image shows a group of migrants that arrived at Cartagena port in Murcia, southeastern Spain, Dec 5, 2018. Some 120 migrants were rescued by Spanish Maritime Service and Spanish Civil Guard while traveling on small boats trying to reach the Spanish coast. EFE-EPA/MARCIAL GUILLEN

A total of 120 migrants were on Wednesday brought to a port in southern Spain after being rescued in various Spanish Navy, Civil Guard and Maritime Safety Agency operations, according to a government spokesperson.

The migrants arrived on board Maritime Safety Agency rescue ship Clara Campoamor at the port in Cartagena after being rescued at sea by various security and first response units.