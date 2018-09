Some of the 192 rescued migrants rescued at sea arrive at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel

Over 250 migrants were rescued in waters off the southern Spanish coast on Tuesday, bringing the total number of arrivals to Spain in the last 48 hours to roughly 600 people, authorities said.

Maritime police units, coast guards and the Red Cross undertook rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Almeria and Cadiz and in the Gibraltar Strait – mainland Spain's closest point to the coast of North Africa.