Some of the rescued migrants rest on a boat of the Spanish Maritime Rescue services upon arrival at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

One of the rescued migrants at sea washes his feet upon arrival at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, Jul 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

A Spanish Red Cross volunteer helps out some of the rescue migrants upon their arrival at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, Jul 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

Around 700 migrants were rescued from precarious vessels off the Spanish coast after making perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, according to coastguards officials involved in rescue operations.

Several migrant boats were intercepted along numerous points of Spain's south and eastern Mediterranean coast, including 40 people rescued near Alicante and another 11 near the Balearic island of Majorca, but the vast majority were plucked out of rickety boats in the Strait of Gibraltar.