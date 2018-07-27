Around 700 migrants were rescued from precarious vessels off the Spanish coast after making perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, according to coastguards officials involved in rescue operations.
Several migrant boats were intercepted along numerous points of Spain's south and eastern Mediterranean coast, including 40 people rescued near Alicante and another 11 near the Balearic island of Majorca, but the vast majority were plucked out of rickety boats in the Strait of Gibraltar.