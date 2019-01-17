Hundreds of federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown waited in line at a Washington restaurant on Jan. 16, 2019, to receive free soup and sandwiches distributed by volunteers spearheaded by Spanish chef Jose Andres, who provides food to victims of natural disasters. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

As if it were a natural disaster, the World Central Kitchen humanitarian assistance organization of Spanish chef Jose Andres on Wednesday distributed soup and sandwiches in central Washington to dozens of federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown.

World Central Kitchen, which has provided food in Haiti to people affected by the devastating 2010 earthquake and in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, has turned its attention to helping out US federal workers who are receiving no pay on the 26th day of the partial paralysis of about one-quarter of the government.