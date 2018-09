Image shows Spanish police and Civil Guard officers in the port of Alicante taking under police custody the 25 migrants rescued from an illegal migrant boat, 70 Km off the Spanish coast. In Alicante (Spain,) Sep 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ MORELL

Image shows Spanish police and Civil Guard officers in the port of Alicante processing the 25 migrants rescued from an illegal migrant boat, 70 Km off the Spanish coast. In Alicante (Spain,) Sep 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MORELL

Image shows the arrival of the Spanish "Salvamento Marítimo" rescue ship to the port of Alicante with 25 migrants on board who were spotted on an illegal migrant boat 70 Km off the Spanish coast. Alicante (Spain,) Sep 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MORELL

(efe-epa).- A migrant boat with 21 persons on board, all in apparent good health, was spotted on Friday off Alicante's coastline, becoming the fifth migrant ship spotted in this area of southeastern Spain in the last six days.

According to Spain's Search and Rescue and policel, the vessel was detected by a fishing boat some 70 kilometers southeast of Alicante and towed back to port by the rescue ship Salvamar Mirfak.