Some of the 47 migrants rescued by Spanish coastguards in Algeciras, Spain, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carrasco Ragel

Some of the 47 migrants rescued by Spanish coastguards in Algeciras, Spain, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carrasco Ragel

Some of the 47 migrants rescued by Spanish coastguards in Algeciras, Spain, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carrasco Ragel

Spanish coastguards on Thursday rescued 47 migrants from five different boats en route to Spain from North Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Rescue operations began just after 9 am when a vessel carrying 13 people of sub-Saharan origin was spotted by the coastguard.