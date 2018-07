Some of the rescued migrants at the port in Motril, Granada, southern Spain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel_Paquet

Spanish coastguards rescued a total of 79 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, including three women and at least four minors.

Some 55 people were located in a migrant vessel of the Spanish-administered Alboran island that lies between North Africa and southern Spain, while another 24 people were discovered just off the Spanish coast in the early hours of the morning.