Spanish coastguards bring rescued migrants to shore in Algeciras, Spain, on Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel.

Spanish coastguards rescued over 200 migrants trying to cross the sea from North Africa to Spain on Wednesday, officials said.

Some 164 migrants were located in the Alborán Sea, the western limit of the Mediterranean Sea, in three vessels.