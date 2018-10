Some of the 52 migrants who were rescued at sea are seen on board a rescue vessel in Chiclana de la Frontera, in Cadiz, Spain, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS

Spanish coastguard services rescued 468 migrants from the Strait of Gibraltar Monday while another 52 migrants successfully made the crossing and arrived on Spanish soil near the southern city of Cadiz.

Migrant rescue operations are an almost daily occurrence in waters off southern Spain, as people attempt to make the unofficial crossing from North Africa.