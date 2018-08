A woman in a car (R) objects to two men cutting off yellow ribbons from a street bannister in the Alella district in Barcelona, Spain, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

A woman ties yellow ribbons around a tree after the symbols of the Catalan pro-independence movement, have been removed by Spanish 'Ciudadanos' (Citizens) party leader, member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies and a former member of the Parliament of Catalonia, Albert Rivera (unseen) during his visit to the Alella district in Barcelona, Spain, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

eAlbert Rivera (C), the leader of Spanish 'Ciudadanos' (Citizens) party, member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies and a former member of the Parliament of Catalonia, removes yellow ribbons, symbolizing the Catalans pro-independence movement, from a street bannister as he visits the Alella district in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

The leader of a Spanish center-right party participated in a political stunt in front of the gathered media when he and an entourage of supporters removed Catalan separatist symbols from a quiet suburban street in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Ciudadanos' Albert Rivera and Ines Arrimadas, his regional deputy in Catalonia, traveled to Alella, where they pulled down dozens of yellow ribbons, insignia adopted by pro-independence Catalan parties to protest the imprisonment of some of their figureheads.