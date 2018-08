An Indian girl ties 'Rakhi' or sacred thread on the wrist of boy during the Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations at an orphanage school in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

A Spanish couple has made a request to adopt an Indian girl who was abandoned by her adoptive parents after they discovered she was almost twice the age stated in her official documents, an official told EFE on Friday.

"Some other couple after reading the news has also sent us a mail stating that they would like to adopt her," said the director general of India's Central Adoption Resource Authority, Deepak Kumar.