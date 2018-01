Image of Spain's Constitutional Court (TC) in Madrid on Jan. 27, 2018, which unanimously agreed Saturday to block the debate on reinstating Carlos Puigdemont as president of Catalonia, scheduled for Jan. 30, on the supposition that the Catalan parliament would allow it to be done at a distance and not in person. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

Spain's Constitutional Court (TC) unanimously agreed Saturday to block the debate on reinstating Carlos Puigdemont as president of Catalonia, scheduled for Jan. 30, on the supposition that the Catalan parliament would allow it to be done at a distance and not in person.

Next Tuesday morning the Catalan parliament will meet to decide how to pursue the debate in the afternoon, in which the separatist Puigdemont would be the candidate for regional president.