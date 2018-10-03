A former managing director of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday had his prison sentence for corruption crimes confirmed by Spain's Supreme Court.

The court ratified the 2017 verdict by the National Court that sentenced Rodrigo Rato, who headed the IMF between 2004-07, to four-and-a-half years in prison for embezzling funds through opaque credit cards while he was president of a Spanish lender whose losses following the 2008 financial crisis saw it bailed out for at least 22.4 billion euros ($26 billion).