The prison where the three of the five assailants were held in Pamplona, Spain, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Villar López

A regional Spanish court that had previously found five men guilty of sexually attacking a teenage girl on Friday justified a new decision to set them free on bail of 6,000 euros ($6,900) by saying the convicts lived far enough away from the victim to guarantee her peace of mind.

The men were in Apr. found guilty of sexually abusing the 18-year-old during the popular Pamplona running of the bulls festival in 2016 and sentenced to nine years in prison, a controversial ruling that led to protests against a relatively light punishment as the court had on the advice of an investigating magistrate not tried them for sexual assault, the Spanish judicial equivalent to rape, which carries 22 years' imprisonment.