Spanish health care workers have Wednesday been bestowed the country’s prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Concord this year for their efforts tackling the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Medical workers hold a round of applause after a minutes silence at the University Hospital in Ourense, Spain, May 27, 2020. EFE/FILE/Brais Lorenzo
Health workers at the the Virgin de Salud hospital in Toledo, Spain, thank citizens for their support during the pandemic on 17 May 2020. EFE/FILE/Ismael Herrero
Spanish health care workers have Wednesday been bestowed the country’s prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Concord this year for their efforts tackling the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.