Spanish Culture Minister Maxim Huerta holds a press conference to announce his resignation in Madrid on June 13, 2018, in the wake of a tax scandal. EFE-EPA/ RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Spanish Culture and Sports Minister Maxim Huerta resigned on Wednesday, just a week after taking over the portfolio, when it became known that he defrauded the treasury for 218,000 euros (about $257,000) in taxes and subsequently had to pay back 366,000 euros.

"I'm leaving because I love Culture," said Huerta, who asserted his innocence before reporters and said that he had been the victim of "a pack of dogs," referring to the criticism he had received over the matter.