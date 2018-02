(FILE) Spanish national Artur Segarra arrives for a hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The Spanish national, Artur Segarra, who was given a death sentence for murder of another Spaniard in Bangkok, is undergoing medical treatment after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, sources close to the case told EFE.

A psychiatrist at the Central Prison of Klong Prem, where the convict is kept, made the diagnosis, after which he prescribed daily medication to Segarra.