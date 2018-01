Spanish Minister of Defense Maria Dolores de Cospedal reviews an honour guard at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Spanish Minister of Defense on Monday began an official visit to Japan and South Korea to promote and enhance the dialogue on defense with both countries.

The visit is part of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Spain and Japan, and, according to the Ministry of Defense, will enable Spain to acquire the status of international partner of the Asian country.