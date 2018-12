A handout image provided by the Spanish Defense Ministry shows Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles (R) and State secretary of defense Angel Olivares upon their arrival in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SPAIN DEFENSE MINISTRY

A handout image provided by the Spanish Defense Ministry shows Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles (C) meeting with Spanish soldiers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SPAIN DEFENSE MINISTRY

The Spanish defense minister on Wednesday extended her support to peace efforts by the Afghan government during a meeting with the country's president in Kabul.

In a meeting with Ashraf Ghani in the Presidential Palace, Margarita Robles said that Ghani's message at an international UN conference held last week in Geneva, was the key to possible peace talks with the Taliban.