Golfer Isidoro Carrillo at the fourth edition of the Tour 18 tournament, organized by the Panamanian Spanish Ladies Association and the Spanish Embassy at the Tucan Country Golf Club in Panama City, May 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Welcome Velasco

Golfer José Leal at the fourth edition of the Tour 18 tournament, organized by the Panamanian Spanish Ladies Association and the Spanish Embassy at the Tucan Country Golf Club, located on the shores of the Panama Canal, May 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Francisco Tasende at the fourth edition of the Tour 18 tournament, organized by the Panamanian Spanish Ladies Association and the Spanish Embassy at the Tucan Country Golf Club, in Panama City, May 11, 208. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Eddie Abad at the fourth edition of the Tour 18 tournament, organized by the Panamanian Spanish Ladies Association and the Spanish Embassy at the Tucan Country Golf Club, in Panama City, May 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Seventy-four golfers teed off Friday at the fourth edition of the Tour 18 tournament, organized by the Panamanian Spanish Ladies Association and the Spanish Embassy at the Tucan Country Golf Club, located on the shores of the Panama Canal.

The players competed in pairs for the "Mexican Best Ball" awards and winners included the team of Nelson Ruiz and Francisco Colon, who took the first gross of the tournament with 65 strokes.