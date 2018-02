Spain's former prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (R), and Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani (L), arrive to a meeting between Venezuelan government and opposition, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Spain's former prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (C) speaks to the media upon his arrival at the meeting between Venezuelan government and opposition, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Spain's former prime minister spoke Wednesday in Santo Domingo of the "absolute and pressing need for there to be an agreement" between the Venezuelan government and opposition.

Upon his arrival at the Dominican Foreign Ministry, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, who is facilitating the Venezuelan dialogue together with Dominican President Danilo Medina, said that any other alternative to an agreement would be "extraordinarily negative" for Venezuela and Latin America.