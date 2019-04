File photo dated Sept. 19, 2013, showing Spaniard Dario Rivas during a press conference in Buenos Aires. Rivas was a Spanish Civil War exile who successfully prodded Argentine prosecutors to investigate the crimes of the 1939-1975 regime of Gen. Francisco Franco, died at age 99 in Buenos Aires on April 16, 2019, his attorney told EFE. EFE-EPA/Enrique Garcia Medina

Dario Rivas, the Spanish Civil War exile who successfully prodded Argentine prosecutors to investigate the crimes of the 1939-1975 regime of Gen. Francisco Franco, has died in Buenos Aires, his attorney told EFE Tuesday. He was 99.

In a complaint filed in 2010, Rivas and two other plaintiffs urged that "the crimes committed by the members of the Franco dictatorship be investigated, those responsible be identified and they be criminally punished."