Pedro Baños, a Spanish expert on geopolitics, strategy, defense and security, takes part in a discussion with Colombian journalist Andrea Bernal at the Hay Festival Cartagena de Indias 2019 in Cartagena, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

A Spanish expert on geopolitics, strategy, defense and security issued a call for prudence in managing the crisis in Venezuela, warning that reckless action would lead to some type of confrontation and bloodshed.

"If we don't act rashly, we'll perhaps be giving the leaders time to reflect; you have to always leave a door open so the enemy can escape with dignity," Pedro Baños said during an appearance in this northern Colombian city's Hay Festival Cartagena de Indias 2019, a sister event to the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts, a famed literary gathering held annually in Wales.