Members of feminist activist group FEMEN pose at the entrance of a criminal court in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Two Spanish feminist activists faced a trial in Madrid Friday for demonstrating topless in a pro-abortion protest at a cathedral in the capital in 2014.

The members of feminist activist group Femen attended the first day of a trial at a criminal court in Madrid accused of a crime against religious sentiments for demonstrating topless in favor of abortion at the main altar of the Almudena Cathedral, the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Madrid, in 2014.