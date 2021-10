Spanish filmmaker Julio Medem poses for a photo during an interview with Efe in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 02 October 2021. EFE/Francisco Guasco

Spanish filmmaker Julio Medem poses for an interview with Efe on 02 October 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. EFE/Francisco Guasco

Spanish filmmaker Julio Medem poses during an interview with Efe on 02 October 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. EFE/Francisco Guasco

Spanish director Julio Medem said he has found himself at a turning point as he prepares what will be his first series for video-on-demand platforms.

During his visit to the ongoing Guadalajara International Film Festival, where he received the Mayahuel award for contributions to Ibero-American Cinema, Medem told Efe that he has gone in a new direction to remain current in a rapidly changing industry.