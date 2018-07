Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell at the start of EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Spain's minister of foreign affairs on Monday said that recent statements made by the president of the United States in which he described the European Union as a foe amounted to hyperbole, as he likely meant the bloc was a trade competitor.

Josep Borrell said upon his arrival at the EU foreign ministers' summit in Brussels that Donald Trump's attitude was nothing new and that he had long been saying the same things on the topic.