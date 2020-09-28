Spain’s central government and regional authorities in Madrid were on Monday searching for a solution to an impasse on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the capital, which has the worst infection rate in Europe.
Spanish gov’t in talks with Madrid authorities over city’s contagion rate
People wait outside a health center in the García Noblejas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Fernando Villar
A man speaks to a medic outside a health center in the García Noblejas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Fernando Villar
A cyclist rides down a road in the García Noblejas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Fernando Villar
A woman walks past an ambulance in the García Noblejas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Fernando Villar
