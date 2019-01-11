Spanish Government Spokesperson and Education Minister, Isabel Celaa, during a press conference held at the end of a Cabinet meeting at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Angel Diaz

Spain's government on Friday said it was ready to confront the repercussions of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, including a no-deal scenario, in order to guarantee the rights of British and Spanish citizens.

Isabel Celaá, spokesperson for the Socialist Party (PSOE) government, told a press conference that the best outcome would be an orderly withdrawal from the bloc. Nonetheless, Spain also had a contingency plan should the UK's prime minister, Theresa May, fail to get her Brexit plan through parliament when it is submitted to a vote slated for Jan. 15.