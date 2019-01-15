Spain's justice minister on Tuesday apologized on behalf of the government to those who were exiled after the Republican defeat in the Spanish Civil War (1936-39) that led to four decades of military dictatorship and repression.
Dolores Delgado, who belongs to the Socialist Party, hosted a memorial event at the Senate paying tribute to the more than 500,000 Spaniards who were forced to flee the country 80 years ago when right-wing Gen. Francisco Franco grabbed power following a failed coup d'etat that devolved into the fratricidal conflict that gripped Europe in the buildup to World War II.