Spanish Health Minister, Salvador Illa, observes a minute silence in memory of coronavirus victims during a plenary session at Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, 22 April 2020. EFE/J.J. Guillen POOL

MPs observe a minute silence in memory of coronavirus victims during a plenary session at Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, 22 April 2020. EFE/J.J. Guillen POOL

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L, front), and Second Deputy Prime Minister, Pablo Iglesias (R), attend a plenary session at Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, 22 April 2020. EFE/J.J. Guillen POOL

The Spanish government has been repeatedly denounced over its management of the Covid-19 health crisis, with the latest rebuke regarding the rules for children going outside.

Despite the executive adhering to the recommendations of experts and World Health Organization guidelines, it has received harsh criticism and accusations of improvisation, particularly from other political parties.