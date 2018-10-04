Slovak Defense minister Peter Gajdos (L) and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles (R) at second day of Nato Defense ministers council at Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

US Secretary for Defense Jim Mattis (L) and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles (R) at second day of Nato Defense ministers council at Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The Spanish government has on Thursday said it will never accept the kind of ultimatum tabled by the regional president of the wealthy Catalonia region, who recently said he would pull parliamentary support for the prime minister's minority government if Spain's executive does offer a binding referendum on Catalan independence.

Spain's defense minister Margarita Robles told reporters at a NATO meeting in Brussels that the leader of the Catalan executive Quim Torra, a pro-independence figurehead, did not represent the views of all Catalan people.