Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont (R) and the new President of the Catalan Parliament, Roger Torrent (L), sit for talks during their meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A meeting that had been scheduled to take place between the current speaker of the Catalan regional parliament and the ousted former Catalan president in Brussels, where the latter lives in self-imposed exile, was blocked on Wednesday by order of the Spanish government, officials said.

Roger Torrent flew to the Belgian capital for talks with Carles Puigdemont aimed at drawing up a contingency plan to have the sacked former president reinstated but their chosen venue, the regional Catalan government office in Brussels, was placed off-limits by Spain's conservative government.