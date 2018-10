Several regional Catalan police officers escort a detained suspect after his arrest in a raid in the town of Sant Pere de Ribes, Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 27, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/SUSANNA SAEZ

A judge in Spain's national court on Wednesday indicted three men accused of taking part in the terror attacks that rocked the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia last year, killing 16 people and injuring 152.

Driss Oukabir, Mohammed Houli Chemlal and Said Ben Iazza, all three of Moroccan origin, were indicted; the first two were charged as members of the terror cell that organized the attack and the latter as an accomplice.