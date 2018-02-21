A judge from Spain's Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a national arrest warrant for a politician from Catalonia who had been due to testify on the region's recent declaration of independence but recently fled to Switzerland.

Anna Gabriel, the former regional parliamentary spokesperson for the left-wing pro-independence Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), was due to face charges of rebellion for her involvement in Catalonia's failed bid for independence last year, but left for Switzerland days ahead of her arraignment.