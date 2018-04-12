Supporters of Coordinator of Catalan movement Committees for Defense of Republic, Tamara C.G. (unseen), show their support outside the National Court, in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Paolo Aguilar

A member of a Catalan separatist organization who was accused of terrorism and rebellion for her role in a protest that allegedly involved sabotage was on Thursday freed by a judge at the Spanish National Court, but could still face charges for public disorder.

The woman named only as Tamara CG was a suspected leader of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic, a network created in the wake of the illegal Catalan declaration of independence, and prosecutors sought charges of rebellion and terrorism for her alleged role organizing protests during Easter in which demonstrators lifted barriers at toll booths so drivers could skip payment.