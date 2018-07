A Spanish judge has ruled on Tuesday that five Catalan political leaders who were jailed pending trial for holding an illegal referendum to secede from the rest of the country be barred from holding public office.

Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena informed Parliament of his ruling to suspend the five regional Catalan lawmakers who are currently in pre-trial detention, as well as the region's ex-president Carles Puigdemont, who is currently in exile in Germany.