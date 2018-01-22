Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catala (R) listens to Cuban historiator Eusebio Leal Spengler (4-L) during a tour of the Cuban capital by the Havana Historical Center on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catala arrived in Cuba on the weekend and this week will pursue an agenda designed to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two nations to facilitate civil law.

"(On Monday) we will sign an agreement to facilitate aspects of civil law for Cubans in Spain and Spaniards in Cuba, so that they have more facilities for commercial activities, civil and family law and obtaining nationality," Catala told EFE after arriving Saturday evening in Havana, where on Sunday he will attend to a private agenda.