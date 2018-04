Spanish Defence Minister, Maria Dolores de Cospedal (L), and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz al Saud inspect the honour guard during the welcome ceremony held before their meeting at the Spanish General Army Headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish Defence Minister, Maria Dolores de Cospedal (C-R), stand next to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz al Saud (C-L) during the welcome ceremony held before their meeting at the Spanish General Army Headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish King Felipe VI (L) welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz al Saud during a royal audience granted at the Palace of la Zarzuela in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Spain's king received the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in Madrid on Thursday ahead of a series of high-level meetings that are expected to conclude with the signing of bilateral deals and a multi-billion dollar naval defense contract.

King Felipe VI welcomed Mohammad bin Salman at Zarzuela Palace, the royal residence on the northern outskirts of the Spanish capital, where they posed for photographers before meeting in the king's office.